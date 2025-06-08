Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

ILTB stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

