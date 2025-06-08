Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average is $171.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

