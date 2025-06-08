PFW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

