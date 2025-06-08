Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

