Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $18.41 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 7.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,377.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,990.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4,932.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

