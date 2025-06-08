ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE LMT opened at $481.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.