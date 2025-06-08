PFW Advisors LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average is $333.56. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

