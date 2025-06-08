Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,905,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,796,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,419,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,597,000 after purchasing an additional 681,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $4,564,439. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

