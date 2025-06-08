Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,087.80 and a 200-day moving average of $988.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

