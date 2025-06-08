Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 62,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

