ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.96.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

