Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,853 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $421.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.94. The firm has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

