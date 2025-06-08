Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

