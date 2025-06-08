Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,923,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.