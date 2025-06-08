Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,211 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.97. The firm has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

