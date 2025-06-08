Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 261 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

ORCL opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

