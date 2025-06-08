Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.