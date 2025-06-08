iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $164,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

