6,875 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

