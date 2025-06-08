LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

