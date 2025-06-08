Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is BCS Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.