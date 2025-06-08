NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

