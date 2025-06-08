Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $228.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

