PFW Advisors LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after purchasing an additional 769,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.