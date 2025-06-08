U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

