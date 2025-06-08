Griffith & Werner Inc. Sells 423 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffith & Werner Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

