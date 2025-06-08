Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 11,973 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

