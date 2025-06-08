Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Pillar Financial Advisors LLC

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 119,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

