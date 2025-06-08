Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

