Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kennebec Savings Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

