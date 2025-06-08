Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Takes $258,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.