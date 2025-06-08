Dentgroup LLC Purchases Shares of 508 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $558.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.