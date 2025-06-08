SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $4.03 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

