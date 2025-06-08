SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $3.33 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.4%

PGR stock opened at $279.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $479,391.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,174.02. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.