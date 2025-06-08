Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $441,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.7%

BATS:EFV opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

