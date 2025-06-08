RDA Financial Network Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

