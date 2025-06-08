Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,400,000 after buying an additional 11,569,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $307.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This trade represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

