Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $25.14 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,078 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

