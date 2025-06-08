ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $24.16 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

