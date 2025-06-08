Bank of New Hampshire Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 418,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $401.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

