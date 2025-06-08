Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prologis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

