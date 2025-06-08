Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) was up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 126,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 308,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

