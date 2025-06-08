Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $25.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.