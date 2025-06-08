Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,087.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $988.53. The company has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

