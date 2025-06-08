Kennebec Savings Bank Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.