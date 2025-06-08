Lithium Stocks To Research – June 5th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refinement of lithium—an essential metal used primarily in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage systems. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for clean-energy technologies that rely on lithium-ion battery chemistry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.19. 6,104,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,521,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $440.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,266. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,233. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.75.

