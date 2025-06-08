Baron Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average is $188.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

