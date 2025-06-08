JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Increased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

