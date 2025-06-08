iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

