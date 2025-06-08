OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 12,460 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,730,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

